Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
