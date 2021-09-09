Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.