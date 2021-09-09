Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNTG. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Centogene stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centogene by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centogene by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

