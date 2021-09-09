Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.10

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.53.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.