Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSLH. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 753.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 722.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

