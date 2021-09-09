Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) versus First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Critical Comparison

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.08%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 40.22% 13.65% 1.59% First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $435.68 million 4.09 $132.22 million $4.08 13.65 First Financial $202.96 million 2.57 $53.84 million $3.93 10.16

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats First Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

