The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) Critical Review

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Travelers Companies and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies $31.98 billion 1.24 $2.70 billion $10.48 15.15 RLI $983.63 million 4.92 $157.09 million $2.59 41.31

The Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than RLI. The Travelers Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Travelers Companies and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies 2 5 5 0 2.25 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $157.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. RLI has a consensus target price of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given RLI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than The Travelers Companies.

Dividends

The Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. RLI pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Travelers Companies pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLI pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and RLI has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. The Travelers Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Travelers Companies and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies 11.30% 12.71% 3.10% RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57%

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services. The Surety segment engages in writing contract surety coverage, licenses and bonds for commercial, energy and industrial sectors. The company was founded by Gerald D. Stephens in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.