Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $56.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.46 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $204.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 241,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,680 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

