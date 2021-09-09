Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.45

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 18677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 653.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

