Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.33

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 8422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.85%. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 623.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

