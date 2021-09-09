SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.00 and last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5,563.00, a PEG ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,072,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $416,807.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,066 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

