Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.43

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.62.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,598. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Matson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 79,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

