Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.00

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $177.20, with a volume of 2543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,612 shares of company stock worth $3,695,576 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.