Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.05

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $31.66, with a volume of 20765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

