Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Get Calyxt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at $797,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.