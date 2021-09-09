GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.77.

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $3,146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

