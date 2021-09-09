Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Driven Brands stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.