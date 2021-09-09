Royal Bank of Canada Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.12.

Smartsheet stock opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

