Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

