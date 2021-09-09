New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.75.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NGD stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.06 million, a PE ratio of -125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

