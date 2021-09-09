St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

