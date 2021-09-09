Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) vs. Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Head to Head Review

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucid Group and Daimler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Daimler $176.25 billion 0.49 $4.14 billion $3.87 20.99

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Daimler 7.97% 21.14% 4.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucid Group and Daimler, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Daimler 1 4 14 0 2.68

Daimler has a consensus target price of $86.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Daimler’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daimler is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Daimler beats Lucid Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

