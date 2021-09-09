Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has €42.00 ($49.41) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.87.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

