Contrasting Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.45 $21.68 million $0.54 9.81 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

