Zacks Investment Research Downgrades bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03 and a beta of 1.11.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

