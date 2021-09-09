Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.32.

TXG stock opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.67 and a 52 week high of C$22.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

