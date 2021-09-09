Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$33.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 55.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

