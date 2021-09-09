BCE (TSE:BCE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

TSE:BCE opened at C$66.95 on Wednesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$66.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$60.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

