DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

