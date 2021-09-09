Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after buying an additional 174,248 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

