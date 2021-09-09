Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €99.00 ($116.47).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at €84.79 ($99.75) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.59.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.