Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €109.44 ($128.75).

ETR PUM opened at €104.10 ($122.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a 52 week low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €104.50 and a 200-day moving average of €94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

