Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

