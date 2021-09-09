Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £539.51 million and a P/E ratio of -142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.64. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 631 ($8.24).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

