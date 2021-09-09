Berenberg Bank Increases Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 710

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MIDW opened at GBX 608 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £539.51 million and a P/E ratio of -142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 513.64. Midwich Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 631 ($8.24).
Midwich Group Company Profile
