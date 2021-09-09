The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $351.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

