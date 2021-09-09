Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.