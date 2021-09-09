Comparing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 216.04%. SQZ Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 189.96%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 8.58 -$16.22 million ($1.77) -2.99 SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 17.66 -$50.52 million ($9.35) -1.41

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SQZ Biotechnologies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and SQZ Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -155.18% -75.60% -63.04% SQZ Biotechnologies -346.39% -74.70% -28.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats aTyr Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.