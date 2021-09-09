Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENEL. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €9.58 ($11.27).

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

