$561.87 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $561.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

Five Below stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09. Five Below has a 52 week low of $122.87 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

