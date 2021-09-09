Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.52.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $280.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.11.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

