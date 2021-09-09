PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBF. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.97. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $18,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

