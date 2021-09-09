Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $203.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $170.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.92. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.