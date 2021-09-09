Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ SPT opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,706 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,098. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.