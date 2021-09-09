JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $442.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,778,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $5,389,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

