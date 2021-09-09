Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.48. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

