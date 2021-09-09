Morgan Stanley Downgrades Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Equal Weight

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.