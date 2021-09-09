Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to “Buy”

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTV. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

