The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of TD opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.