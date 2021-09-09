Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.59

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.59 and last traded at $74.41, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

