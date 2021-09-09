ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $263.82

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $263.82 and last traded at $263.82, with a volume of 591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.39.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

