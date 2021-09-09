Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $558.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 558 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 1543014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.20).

FAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 484.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 428.60.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

